Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 42 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $354.39 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $357.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.52 and a 200 day moving average of $319.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
