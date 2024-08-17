Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 6,070 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,450,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
