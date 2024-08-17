Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 6,070 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,450,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.