Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 550 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Vistra by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $5,573,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $197,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 65.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of Vistra stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $107.24.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.