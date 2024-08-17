Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

