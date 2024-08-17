Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $378.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

