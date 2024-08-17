Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.