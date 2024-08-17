Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.