Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 120 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $353.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.48 and a 200-day moving average of $302.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.