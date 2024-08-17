Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 215 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,043,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,212,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE TWLO opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

