Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,679 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBR opened at $62.76 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $914.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

