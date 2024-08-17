Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

