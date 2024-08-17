Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $5,097,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $22,092,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $113.00 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

