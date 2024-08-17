Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

