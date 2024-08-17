Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

