Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.