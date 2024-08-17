Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $212,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.