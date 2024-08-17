Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 199.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $43,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

