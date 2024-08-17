Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up to $240.49

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.49, but opened at $254.16. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $253.90, with a volume of 408,666 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

