Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,878,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 19,938,256 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.