LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
