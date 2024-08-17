LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

