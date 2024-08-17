Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 75,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $947,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,691.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Magnite Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.35.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
View Our Latest Report on Magnite
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magnite
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.