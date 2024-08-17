Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 75,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $947,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,691.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnite Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Magnite by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Magnite by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

