Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Rocco Gori Sells 48,345 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,395.86.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Manulife Financial stock opened at C$35.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm has a market cap of C$63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.94.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
