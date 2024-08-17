Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 11,599 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23.
Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Manulife Financial stock opened at C$35.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.
Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
