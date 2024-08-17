Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $16,050.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MARA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

