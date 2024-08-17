Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.61. 1,629,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,482,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

