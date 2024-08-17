Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

