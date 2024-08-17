MDA Space (TSE:MDA) PT Raised to C$22.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MDA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MDA Space and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark upped their price target on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDA Space

MDA Space Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79.

In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. In related news, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. Also, Director Karl W. Smith purchased 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.