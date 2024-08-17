MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDU

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.