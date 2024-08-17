Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 760,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Read More
