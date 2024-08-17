Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

