Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 2.8%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 128,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 716,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MREO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $150,227.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,608.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,158,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $15,845,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

