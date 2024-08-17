Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$84.60 and last traded at C$84.18, with a volume of 32846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.47. The stock has a market cap of C$18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

