MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.07. 13,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 100,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

