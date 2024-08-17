MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Up 6.5%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.23 and last traded at $131.23. 30,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 157,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.24.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.49.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

