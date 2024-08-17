MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 13,138 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00.

MoneyLion Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ML opened at $44.71 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $470.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ML. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 96,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

