MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Timmie Hong Sells 5,139 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65.

On Thursday, June 13th, Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37.

MoneyLion Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 96,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ML. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.