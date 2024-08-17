Morgan Stanley Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $52.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DYN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,351. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,970,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.