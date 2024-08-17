Morgan Stanley Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $5.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 508.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

