Morguard North American (MRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Morguard North American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

