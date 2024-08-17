Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Murphy USA has increased its dividend by an average of 83.7% per year over the last three years. Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $27.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

MUSA stock opened at $512.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $307.45 and a 1-year high of $521.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

