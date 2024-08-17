Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Announces Earnings Results

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.