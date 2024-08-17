Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Announces Earnings Results

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ NNE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $37.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on NNE
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.