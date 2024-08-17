NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.