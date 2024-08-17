National Bankshares Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$74.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.74. The stock has a market cap of C$142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.67 and a 12-month high of C$86.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

