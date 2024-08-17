National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

NKSH stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. National Bankshares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,688 shares in the company, valued at $558,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

