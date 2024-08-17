nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 800,002 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $12,128,734.24.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $3,927,137.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $4,206,175.37.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28.

nCino Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.24 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,766,000 after purchasing an additional 635,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in nCino by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in nCino by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

