Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director William H. Rastetter Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NBIX opened at $145.01 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.