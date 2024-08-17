New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 250,000 Shares

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.82.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

