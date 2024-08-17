New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 250,000 Shares

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.