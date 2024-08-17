New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
NASDAQ HOVRW opened at $0.02 on Friday. New Horizon Aircraft has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Horizon Aircraft
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.