New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NJR. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NJR stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

