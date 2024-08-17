NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 9.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 149,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,504,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

